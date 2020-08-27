Oneida and Herkimer County COVID-19 Numbers – August 27

Herkimer County health officials reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, meanwhile, Oneida County officials are reporting three new cases.

Neither county reported any coronavirus related deaths.

Herkimer County officials also say there are no county residents hospitalized for treatment. In Oneida County, there are six who are hospitalized because of the virus - five at MVHS and one at Rome Memorial Hospital.

Oneida County reports 80 known, active cases, while in Herkimer County there are just nine (9).

Oneida-Herkimer County by the numbers:

Oneida County

Total cases to date - 2,235

Active cases - 80

Current Hospitalizations - 6

Positive cases resolved - 2,034

COVID-19 deaths - 121

Herkimer County

Total cases to date - 307

Active cases - 0

Current Hospitalizations - 0

Positive cases resolved - 290

COVID-19 deaths - 8

On Thursday, Oneida County also released the following potential public exposure:

8/22/20 Time of exposure: 12:00 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. Place of exposure: Lowe’s Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 9/5/20

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------