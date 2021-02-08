Oneida City Police Joins Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers

The Oneida City Police Department is now a member of Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. On Thursday, the Oneida City Police PBA made a $7,500 donation to the community run program which enlists the help of local concerned citizens, to provide authorities with 100-percent anonymous information about criminal activity.

The program is community based and provides a anonymous path for concerned citizens to report anonymous tips associated with local criminal activity. Upon an arrest, the anonymous tipster could receive a cash reward.

"We'd like to thank the Oneida City PBA," said MVCS President, Ed Schmidt. "This program is a very helpful tool for police as they work to keep our neighborhoods safe. The completely confidential tips we receive continue to assist law enforcement in bringing criminals to justice."

Have a tip or information? Contact the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers confidential and secure tip line at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or visit the website at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.

The information will be provided to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

For more information, follow Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers online or through their Facebook page.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a fully volunteer 501C3 non-profit organization and relies on community charitable contributions to operate. All financial donations are tax deductible.