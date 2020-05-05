Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente will host a virtual town hall meeting on Monday to sort through the confusion of a possible re-opening next week.

Set for 6:00 p.m., Picente said he hopes the topic of conversation will center on the potential phase-one re-opening on the 15th, and acknowledged that for businesses especially, there is a lot of confusion.

''People are hearing different things,'' whether it be at the state level, the county level, lower levels of government and even from different media outlets, Picente said adding that many business owners and their employees are frustrated. ''I hear that frustration and understand it,'' he said.

The Town Hall will be an opportunity to ask questions and get answers on the re-openeing process, as far as who is allowed to get back to work and what recreational activities will be permitted.

At Governor Cuomo's daily briefings, the state as a whole and Picente himself often hear for the first time of Cuomo's plans. Those plans, he said, ''then fall into our laps to be sorted out.''.

Picente said things like the re-opening of camp grounds will be addressed, among other things, but said his priority is to get people back to work.

"We have 15,000 county residents currently unemployed,'' Picente said, saying Oneida County's jobless numbers hadn't been that high in at least 30 years.

