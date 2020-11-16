Oneida County health officials reported another COVID-19 death on Monday, the ninth coronavirus death this month and 138th since the pandemic began.

The county also added 66 new cases on Monday, as upstate New York's second wave of the virus continued to grow larger than the first. Oneida County's active cases total is now 811, more than double the county's active case peak during the first wave (401 on June 1).

Oneida County's active cases totals by day, March through November 16, 2020 (via OCgov.net)

In the last seven days, the county has added 529 new cases. To-date, the county has 3,630 total cases. In other words, 14.5% of the of all the cases the county has seen since March have come in the last week.

In addition to the more than 800 active cases, another 1,700 county residents are under quarantine, meaning they're possibly infected.

And, more bad news, the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is now up to 40 - 30 locally at MVHS and ten more outside of the county.

County health officials also released the following potential public health exposures on Monday:

11/2/20 Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Place of exposure: Price Chopper Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd N., Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/16/20 11/3/20 Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Place of exposure: Utica City Hall (voting site) Address of exposure: 1 Kennedy Plaza, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/17/20 Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: 1122 Mohawk Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/17/20 11/6/20 Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Nothing Bundt Cakes Address of exposure: 4759 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/20/20 Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Place of exposure: Nail Creek Pub & Brewery Address of exposure: 720 Varick Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes, except when seated. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/20/20 11/7/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Westmoreland Golf Course Address of exposure: 6906 Fairway Drive, Westmoreland Wore mask: Yes, except when seated to ea.t Symptom monitoring period: through 11/21/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Place of exposure: T.J. Maxx Address of exposure: Consumer Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/21/20 Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Place of exposure: Woodland Farm Brewery Address of exposure: 6002 Trenton Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes, except when seated. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/21/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Place of exposure: Olive Garden Italian Restaurant Address of exposure: 4636 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes, except when seated. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/21/20 11/8/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 9:25 a.m. Place of exposure: BJ's Wholesale Club Address of exposure: 400 River Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/22/20 Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. Place of exposure: BJ’s Gas Station Address of exposure: 400 River Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/22/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Place of exposure: Lowe's Address of exposure: 710 Horatio Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/22/20 Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Place of exposure: Harbor Freight Tools Address of exposure: 5127 Commercial Drive, Yorkville Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/22/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: Consumer Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/22/20 Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Place of exposure: Five Guys Address of exposure: 4829 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/22/20 11/9/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:25 p.m. Place of exposure: Bass Pro Shops Tracker Boat Center Address of exposure: 724 Horatio Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/23/20 11/10/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Place of exposure: Jay-K Lumber Address of exposure: 8448 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/24/20 Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Aldi Address of exposure: 8432 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/24/20 11/11/20 Time of exposure: 7:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. Place of exposure: Accelerate Sports Address of exposure: 5241 Judd Road, Whitesboro Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/25/20

Herkimer County reported ten new cases on Monday, pushing their active case total up to 98, the highest it has ever been.

There are two county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Since the pandemic began, Herkimer County has had 407 confirmed cases of coronavirus and ten deaths attributed to it.

----------------------------------------------------------