Oneida County Adds 70 More COVID Cases, New Death
Oneida County health officials reported 70 new COVID positive test results on Thursday along with the death of a another nursing home resident.
The death is the 135th Oneida County resident who has died from coronavirus since the pandemic began, and the sixth death in November.
While not a new single-day record, the 70 new cases the county reported Thursday is second only to the 74 cases it reported on Wednesday. The active case total did set another record on Thursday, though, as there are now 607 known, active cases in the county. Health officials say 500 of those are considered to be 'in the community', with the other 107 are linked to facilities such as nursing homes, hospitals and group homes.
Oneida County has 29 residents hospitalized with the virus, an increase of two from Wednesday. Of those, 23 are at Mohawk Valley Health System and 6 are outside of the county.
Several new potential public health exposures were also announced Thursday:
11/3/20
Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Pin-O-Rama Bowling
Address of exposure: 1724 Genesee St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/17/20
11/5/2020
Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:10 p.m.
Place of exposure: Spectrum
Address of exposure: 4797 Commercial Dr. Suite 200, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/19/20
Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Hannaford
Address of exposure: 4593 Commercial Dr., New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/19/20
Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Place of exposure: Pumpernickel’s Deli
Address of exposure: 1 New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes, except when seated
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/19/20
Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: 4535 Commercial Dr., New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/19/20
Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Hannaford
Address of exposure: 4593 Commercial Dr., New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/19/20
11/6/20
Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: 5815 Rome Taberg Rd., Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: through 11/20/20
Nearby Herkimer County has seen a significant increase in its daily COVID cases in the last week, but reported just 3 news cases on Thursday.
Herkimer County health officials report 82 active cases, with one resident hospitalized with the virus.
