Oneida County Adds 70 More COVID Cases, New Death

Oneida County health officials reported 70 new COVID positive test results on Thursday along with the death of a another nursing home resident.

The death is the 135th Oneida County resident who has died from coronavirus since the pandemic began, and the sixth death in November.

While not a new single-day record, the 70 new cases the county reported Thursday is second only to the 74 cases it reported on Wednesday. The active case total did set another record on Thursday, though, as there are now 607 known, active cases in the county. Health officials say 500 of those are considered to be 'in the community', with the other 107 are linked to facilities such as nursing homes, hospitals and group homes.

Oneida County has 29 residents hospitalized with the virus, an increase of two from Wednesday. Of those, 23 are at Mohawk Valley Health System and 6 are outside of the county.

Several new potential public health exposures were also announced Thursday:

11/3/20 Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Pin-O-Rama Bowling Address of exposure: 1724 Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/17/20 11/5/2020 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:10 p.m. Place of exposure: Spectrum Address of exposure: 4797 Commercial Dr. Suite 200, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/19/20 Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: 4593 Commercial Dr., New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/19/20 Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Place of exposure: Pumpernickel’s Deli Address of exposure: 1 New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes, except when seated Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/19/20 Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Place of exposure: Price Chopper Address of exposure: 4535 Commercial Dr., New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/19/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: 4593 Commercial Dr., New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/19/20 11/6/20 Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: 5815 Rome Taberg Rd., Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/20/20

Nearby Herkimer County has seen a significant increase in its daily COVID cases in the last week, but reported just 3 news cases on Thursday.

Herkimer County health officials report 82 active cases, with one resident hospitalized with the virus.

-----------------------------------