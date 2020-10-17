Oneida County Adds New Coronavirus Cases on Saturday

After a spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday, Oneida County's number for new cases leveled out on Saturday.

There were 15 new cases added on Friday connected to a house party in Oneida Castle and 7 new positive cases as of noon on Saturday, according to the Oneida County Health Department. That brings the Toal number of positive COVID-19 cases in Oneida County since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,577. One case was removed from yesterday's count. Three county patients are hospitalized and one of those is from a nursing home. There are no new COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of 12 p.m.

  • 7 new positive cases, 2,577* total. *(Upon further investigation, 1 positive case was removed from the previous total.)
  • 115 active positive cases.
  • No new COVID-19-related deaths, 128 total.
  • 3 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County at MVHS. (1 is a nursing home resident)
  • 2,334 positive cases have been resolved.
  • 188,323 total negative results.
  • 190,900 total tests have been conducted.
  • 115 in mandatory isolation.
  • 691 in mandatory quarantine.

There were also a handful of possible public exposures in the county.

Potential Public Exposures

10/08/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Place of exposure: J.C. Penney

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/22/20

 

10/13/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: 55 Meadow St., Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/27/20

 

10/14/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: J.C. Penney

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/28/20

 

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Rite Aid

Address of exposure: 208 Herkimer Road, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

For more information on the virus in Oneida County, check the health department dashboard here.

 

