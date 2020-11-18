Oneida County Approaching 1,000 Active COVID Cases

Oneida County's active case total grew to near 1,000 on Wednesday as health officials announced 109 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive test results.

The 109 new cases set a new record-high for the county for the number of cases announced in one day, breaking a record set last week by one (108), and brought the active case total up to 962. Of those 109 new cases, officials said just four were nursing home residents.

The county reported no deaths Wednesday, and more good news as the number of county residents hospitalized dipped slightly from 47 on Tuesday to 43 on Wednesday. Of those, 33 are being cared for in Oneida County with ten more outside the county.

Five potential public health exposures were announced, but all five occurred at either at Lukin's Brick Oven in Utica or Hawaiian Holiday in Whitesboro.

11/7/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Hawaiian Holiday Tanning Address of exposure: 34 Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/21/20 11/8/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Hawaiian Holiday Tanning Address of exposure: 34 Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/22/20 11/9/20 Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Lukin’s Brick Oven Pizza Address of exposure: 640 Varick St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/23/20 11/10/20 Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Lukin’s Brick Oven Pizza Address of exposure: 640 Varick St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/24/20 11/13/20 Time of exposure: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Lukin’s Brick Oven Pizza Address of exposure: 640 Varick St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/27/20

Herkimer County, meanwhile, had another double-digit increase on Wednesday, adding 15 new cases.

The county's active case total rose to 125 and there are now three county residents hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus.

Health officials there also shared details of a recent potential public health exposure at the United Methodist Church in Middleville. The infected individual was at the church for 8:00 a.m. service this past Sunday, the 15th, and was not wearing a mask, according to officials. Those who may have been in attendance are asked to self-monitor for symptoms through November 29.

