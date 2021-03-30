The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center was established and is dedicated to providing protection and services to the children of Oneida County who fall victim to abuse. Another alleged abuser is facing charges as a result of their efforts.

Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy Derrick O'Meara, who is assigned to the Child Advocacy Center, has announced the arrest of a Yorkville man for alleged sexual contact with an underage girl.

Photo Courtey of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

According to officials a report was filed by a female victim, who was a child at the time, back on December 23rd, 2019 that she was sexually abused. The woman who was under the age of 17 at the time alleges 39-year-old Daniel Lazarek had inappropriate contact with her. The alleged abuse occurred in the village of New York Mills.

According to officials with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, an investigation revealed that Lazarek had allegedly abused the female victim from the age of 14-years-old to the age of 16-years-old. The years in which the alleged abuse took place were 2010 to 2013. Following the initial complaint and investigation the case was turned over to the Oneida County District Attorney's office. A Grand Jury reviewed the case and ultimately Daniel Lazarek was arrested and charged with, "2 Counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony; 3 counts of Rape in the Third Degree, a Class E Felony; 1 Count of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, a Class B Misdemeanor and 1 Count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor," according to police.

Lazarek was arraigned and released on his own recognizance and an order of protection has been ordered on behalf of the victim. Lazarek will answer the charges at a later date and the Child Advocacy Center will continue to provide support for the victim in this case.