Oneida County Coronavirus Cases Now Top 800

Oneida County has another 22 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19.

County Executive Anthony Picente says that brings the total number of positive cases to-date to 802 (a previously reported positive case was removed after further investigation). He reported no new fatalities on Wednesday - that number still stands at 35.

County health officials have noted an uptick in the number of hospitilizations. There are currently 34 county residents hospitilized with the virus, 30 in local hospitals and four outside the county, he said.

With much of central New York coming off an extended winter, with snow showers as recently as Mother's Day weekend, Picente told residents to enjoy the summer. The current forecast calls for several days of sunshine and warmer than normal weather, including the duration of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. The county executive urged everyone to be cautious and safe, and to continue wearing a mask in public and to stay six-feet from others to protect themselves from the still-spreading virus.

''We want you to wear masks. We want you to be smart and use common sense,'' Picente said.

There are also several new possible coronavirus exposures:

5/8/2020

Time of exposure: 7:00-7:30 PM

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: Kellogg Road, New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/22/20

5/14/2020

Time of exposure: 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio St. Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 5/28/20

5/15/2020

Time of exposure: 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Place of exposure: Lowes

Address of exposure: Horatio St. Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 5/29/2020

Time of exposure: 2:30 – 3:30 pm

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio St. Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to: 5/29/20

