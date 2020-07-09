Oneida County COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1,700

For the second day in a row, Oneida County health officials are announcing the death of two nursing residents from coronavirus.

County health officials released their latest numbers Thursday afternoon showing two more deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to date to 102. Also, the county is reporting eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the county now stands at 1,707.

Thirty Oneida County residents are receiving hospital care for coronavirus - 24 at MVHS facilities, two at Rome Memorial, and four are hospitalized outside the county, officials said.

There are currently 169 active cases in Oneida County. Of the more than 1,700 lab-confirmed cases, 1,436 have been resolved.

The following possible public health exposure incidents were also announced on Thursday:

7/3/20 Time of exposure: 4 p.m. bingo session Place of exposure: Turning Stone Casino-Bingo Hall Address of exposure: Patrick Road, Verona Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/17/20 7/4/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Place of exposure: Aldi Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/18/20

