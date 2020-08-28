Oneida County COVID-19 Numbers For 8/28
Oneida County saw three new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no new deaths.
The number of positive cases is now 2,238 and deaths remain at 121.
There are six patients hospitalized in Oneida County – five at MVHS and one at Rome Memorial Hospital.
There are 82 active positive cases.
Here are the rest of the numbers as of noon on Friday:
- 2,035 positive cases have been resolved.
- 100,990 total negative results.
- 103,228 total tests have been conducted.
- 82 in mandatory isolation
- 666 in mandatory quarantine
The latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.