Oneida County COVID-19 Numbers For 8/28

Oneida County saw three new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no new deaths.

The number of positive cases is now 2,238 and deaths remain at 121.

There are six patients hospitalized in Oneida County – five at MVHS and one at Rome Memorial Hospital.

There are 82 active positive cases.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of noon on Friday:

2,035 positive cases have been resolved.

100,990 total negative results.

103,228 total tests have been conducted.

82 in mandatory isolation

666 in mandatory quarantine

The latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.