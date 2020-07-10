Oneida County COVID-19 Update For July 10th

Oneida County is reporting 15 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,750.

Two of the new cases are nursing home-related.

Officials say 28 positive cases that were backlogged over the past two weeks have been added to the previous total and the cases are not related.

There were two new coronavirus deaths, both nursing home related, to bring the total to 104.

28 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County, 26 at Mohawk Valley Health System and two at Rome Memorial Hospital. Four are admitted outside the county.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of noon on Friday:

14 of the patients hospitalized in county are nursing home residents receiving acute care. 13 MVHS 1 Rome Memorial

201 active positive cases

1,445 positive cases have been resolved.

54,895 total negative results.

56,645 total tests have been conducted.

Quarantine numbers will be unavailable until the Oneida County Health Department transitions from its internal reporting system to New York State’s. The quarantine numbers will be updated retroactively once that process is completed

There are three new possible public exposures:

7/1/20

Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walgreens

Address of exposure: Kellogg Road, Washington Mills

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/15/20

Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar Tree

Address of exposure: Kellogg Road, Washington Mills

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/15/20

7/7/20

Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Capri Pizzeria

Address of exposure: Main Street, Boonville

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/21/20

Here is the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.

.