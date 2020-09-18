Oneida County COVID Numbers For September 18th

Oneida County is reporting 11 new positive COVID-19 cases today and no new fatalities.

The number of positive cases is now 2,366 and the death total remains at 123.

Three patients are hospitalized in Oneida County and one is a nursing home resident.

There are 92 active positive cases.

Here are the rest of Friday's numbers:

2,151 positive cases have been resolved.

131,592 total negative results.

133,958 total tests have been conducted.

92 in mandatory isolation.

610 in mandatory quarantine.

Potential Public Exposures

9/10/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (employee shift)*

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket

Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/24/20

9/12/20

Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (employee shift)*

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket

Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/26/20

9/13/20

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (employee shift)*

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket

Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/27/20

*Same employee each time

9/13/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 9/27/20

Here's the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.