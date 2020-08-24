Oneida County Daily COVID-19 Update, August 24

Oneida County added two new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Health officials also report removing one previously reported case following further investigation. The two new cases bring the county's total to date to 2,220. The death toll remains 120.

The number of county residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus is nine, all at MVHS.

There were 82 known, active cases in the county as of Monday afternoon.

Health officials say 2,018 cases have been resolved since the pandemic began.

