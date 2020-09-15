Oneida County Daily COVID-19 Update – September 15

One day after reporting no new COVID-19 cases, Oneida County health officials said Tuesday they had received lab-confirmation of four new cases.

There were no deaths to reported Tuesday.

County officials say there are 83 active, known cases in the county.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is four, down from six on Monday. There are three patients at Mohawk Valley Health System with one county resident hospitalized outside the county.

There were no new potential public health exposures reported Tuesday.

