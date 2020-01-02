Oneida County DA’s Office Announces Promotions

Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara is announcing the promotions of four members of the DA's Office.

Grant Garramone has been promoted to Executive Administrative Assistant District Attorney and becomes the second highest ranking non-elected member of the DA's Office.

Garramone has prosecuted thousands of cases and was the lead prosecutor in the case of a former Utica College student who was convicted of Making a Terrorist Threat against the college.

He replaces Dawn Lupi, who retired after 31 years in the District Attorney's Office.

Meanwhile, Sarah DeMellier has been promoted to Bureau Chief of the Narcotics Unit, Luke Davigon was promoted to Bureau Chief of the Special Victims Unit and Rebecca Kelleher is the new Chief of the City Court Bureau.