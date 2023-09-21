Chadwicks Man Sentenced, DA McNamara Explains Light Punishment

Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara said Alex Chlus "will have to live with the guilt of what he did for the rest of his life," in an interview with Keeler on WIBX Thursday morning.

Chlus was sentenced on Wednesday to 5 years probation, 6-months of which will be house arrest, 100-days of community service and a court victims fee, after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of an incident in November of last year. It's believed that the incident happened during an argument when he and his girlfriend, Martha Staring were coming home from a night at a Utica hockey game.

Was Chlus's sentence light? Not according to the law.

McNamara said according to Chlus's version of what happened, at some point Staring jumped out of the Ford F150 pickup truck they were riding in while it was moving at a speed of between 30 and 40 miles per hour in Chadwicks. He added that Chlus did not slow down the pickup truck and he didn't stop, but actually continued to drive to his nearby home. McNamara said at some point Chlus walked back to the scene and by that time, authorities were already treating Staring. She would ultimately die one-week later in a Utica hospital.

McNamara said Chlus admitted to leaving the scene and would eventually plead guilty to the violation. He said that Staring's blood alcohol level was above the legal limit, but it played no role, as she wasn't driving the vehicle. Chlus's blood alcohol level was not tested. He added the vehicle's computer, similar to an airplane's "black box," showed the vehicle did not slow down or stop in the area of where Staring jumped out of the vehicle.

McNamara said, in terms of the law, they couldn't prove anything more than leaving the scene, which resulted in the sentence which was levied against him.

Listen to the complete interview with DA McNamara from Thursday morning on WIBX.

Read McNamara explanation of Chlus case from back in May, 2023

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.

13 Eyesight Myths That Have Been Completely Disproven There are several untruths and innocent wives tales that have somehow seemed to stick over the years, despite the fact that they are unequivocally false. Often times, moms are the culprit in spreading these little lies as a way to keep their kids in line. Here are 13 myths about glasses and vision that are absolutely not true, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). Plus we've added 5 of our own Bonus Myths, to keep your attention.

Buy This $425K Eclectic Upstate NY Motel and Adjacent House...on Ebay 10 acres of beautiful real estate opportunity with a house, and a 20-unit motel on 10-acres of Upstate New York property that includes a private nature trail and a quaint pond. Includes public water and sewer. Located near Watertown on Route 3. Make an Offer or Buy it Now on Ebay! Message Licensed Real Estate Broker Amanda Miller to gain entry.

36 Ideas to Inexpensively Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Resort Here are some fairly easy and inexpensive ways to make your back yard feel like you're on vacation and a beautiful summer resort. If these 5 families can do this in Upstate New York, it can be done anywhere!