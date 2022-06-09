Early voting in Oneida County is about to get underway for the June 2022 primary.

Early voting is a nine-day window prior to primary and general elections where registered voters of a county are allowed to cast ballots in advance of the election at certain locations. Not all election day voting locations are open during early voting.

In Oneida County, there will be four voting locations which are open only to registered Oneida County voters: the Jorgensen Athletic Center at MVCC's Utica campus on Sherman Drive, New Hartford Town Hall on Clinton Street, the South Rome Senior Center on Ridge Street, and at the Whitestown Town Hall on Clark Mills Road.

From Saturday June 18 through Sunday June 26 all four locations will be open each day from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Additionally, the ballot location at the New Hartford Town Hall will have extended hours and be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 21, and Thursday June 23.

How is this different than voting on Election Day?

It isn't. You will fill out and submit your ballot the same way you would if you were voting on the day of the election.

Does my vote count the same as if I voted on Election Day?

Yes. Early voting ballots are equal to an other valid ballot cast on the day of the election. All votes tallies will be released after the polls close on Election Day.

Do I need a reason to cast an early ballot?

No. Any registered Oneida County voter is eligible for early voting at one of the above mentioned locations in Oneida County.

Can I vote on Election Day if I voted early?

No. You only get one vote.

Does early voting replace voting by absentee ballot?

No. Voters can still vote via absentee ballot, but again all voters can only vote once.

If have any questions related to early voting, or if you need to request an absentee ballot, contact the Oneida County Board of Elections.

