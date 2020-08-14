Oneida County Ends Week With Another Low COVID Number

Oneida County health officials reported just five new lab-confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

It's the fifth time in the last six days that the number of new cases was six (6) or fewer. Local officials reported 24 cases and one fatality in their daily update on Tuesday of this week, otherwise, new case totals have all been in the single digits:

Sunday - 3

Monday - 3

Tuesday - 24 (with one new death)

Wednesday - 3

Thursday - 6

Friday - 5

More good news, the number of active, known cases in the county stood at 86 on Friday, the fewest number of active cases reported in at least two months. And, the number of county residents receiving hospital care for the virus is just seven, another very low number compared to what was being reported earlier this summer - which at times was as high 50 plus.

To date, nearly 86,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Oneida County, while 1,956 positive cases of the virus have been resolved.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------