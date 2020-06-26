Oneida County Has 37 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths

Oneida County is reporting 37 new positive COVID-19 cases -- nine are nursing home residents.

The total number of cases in the county is now 1,469.

There are no new deaths to report and that number remains at 90.

13 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County at MVHS and two are admitted outside of the county.

Five hospitalized patients are from nursing homes.

Here are the rest of the updated numbers as of Noon on Friday:

· 248 active positive cases

· 1,131 positive cases have been resolved.

· 41,196 total negative results.

· 42,665 total tests have been conducted.

· 276 under mandatory quarantine

· 180 under precautionary quarantine

· 12,338 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

There have also been several new potential public exposures:

06/17/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Chanatry's

Address of exposure: French Road, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring Period: up to 07/01/20

6/19/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. -2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring Period: up to 7/3/20

Time of exposure: 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Thrifty Shopper

Address of exposure: New Hartford Shopping Center, West Genesee Street, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring Period: up to 7/3/20

Time of exposure: 8 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Tiny’s Grill

Address of exposure: State Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring Period: up to 7/3/20

06/20/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring Period: up to 07/04/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi

Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring Period: up to 07/04/20

06/22/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring Period: up to 07/6/20

Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi

Address of exposure: Oriskany Boulevard, Yorkville

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring Period: up to 07/6/20

Here's the update Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.

.