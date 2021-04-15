Oneida County has open appointments for several upcoming COVID-19 vaccination PODs (Point of Dispensing). And, if transportation is what's stopping you from getting a shot, that's no longer an issue.

That's because Oneida County is now offering free rides to and from county-run vaccination clinics. Those needing a ride just need to call 315-798-5439.

Meanwhile, county officials say there are plenty of opening for COVID-19 PODs as soon as tomorrow, Friday, April 16.

Appointments are still open at the following county-run PODs:

April 16 at Camden Fire Department (Moderna).

April 16 at Vernon Fire Department (Moderna).

April 16 at Bridgewater Fire House (Moderna).

April 18 at Griffiss International Airport Drive Thru in Rome (Moderna).

April 20 at Boonville Fire Department (Moderna).

Anyone over the age of 16 is now eligible tobe inoculated.

As indicated above, the county is using the Moderna version of the vaccine for those PODs. Earlier this week, county officials announced they were changing plans and at least temporarily delaying use of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, following guidance from the Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Both agencies urged providers of the vaccine to 'pause' using the J&J shots after a handful of documented cases involving recipients who suffered from blood clots after getting the shot.

In one of those six cases, all of which involved women, it is believed the patient died from the blood clots thought to have been caused by the vaccine. The situation is still under investigation and at this time, all Utica-area providers - including Oneida County, New York State run PODs, local urgent care centers and hospitals have halted use of Johnson and Johnson.

