While Oneida County continues to report a handful of new, lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases each day, the county has gone two weeks without a COVID-19 death.

The latest numbers released from the county on Wednesday show eleven (11) new cases, and no new deaths for the 14th consecutive day. Health officials say there are just three county residents receiving hospital care for the virus.

The number of active, known cases in the county was 76 as of Wednesday afternoon.

COVID-19 totals in Oneida County (since mid-March)

Total tests conducted - 120,636

Total positive tests - 2,305

Total deaths - 121

Cases resolved - 2,108

Oneida County health officials also reported no new potential public exposures in Wednesday's update.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------