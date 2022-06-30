Oneida County Joins Statewide Stop-DWI Campaign This Weekend

If you're going to be drinking this holiday weekend, make a plan to get home safely.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office, along with county police agencies and New York State Police, will be taking part in a special statewide operation to combat impaired driving this 4th of July Holiday Weekend.

“The Fourth of July extended weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving and with the holiday falling on a Monday this year, heavy travel is expected,” County Executive Anthony Picente said. “Americans love to celebrate the Fourth of July with family, friends, food and fireworks, but all too often the festivities turn tragic when people make poor decisions to drive under the influence. Our county law enforcement agencies will be out in full force making sure our roadways are as safe as possible.”

The STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign will begin on Friday, July 1 and end on Tuesday, July 5.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2020 alone, 493 people died in motor vehicle crashes over the July 4th holiday period, with 41 percent of those fatalities involving alcohol.

The STOP-DWI Fourth of July High Visibility Engagement Campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, designed specifically to combat the increase in impaired driving.

The campaign also targets Memorial Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Holiday Season, Super Bowl weekend, and St. Patrick’s Day, all of which feature high rates of impaired driving crashes and fatalities.

Oneida County has a new STOP-DWI Coordinator, Eric Townsend of Rome

