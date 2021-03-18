Oneida County Looking For Input For Rental Assistance Funding

Oneida County is seeking input from landlords who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Executive Anthony Picente says the county is looking to distribute more than $6 million in federal rental assistance funding.

The county was awarded the Emergency Rental Assistance funding in January.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has upended our community on many levels, and the situation with landlords and tenants is a prime example,” Picente said. “While no tenant should ever lose a home due to hardship caused by this pandemic, neither should landlords be made to suffer financially because of tenants taking advantage of the Governor’s executive order. This federal money we have secured will help alleviate the problem on both ends.”

Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of rental and/or utility assistance.

The Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services is working with landlords to determine program eligibility and is requesting that they participate in a survey to assess need and determine funding allocation.

The survey can be accessed here.

It's scheduled to remain open until April 1.