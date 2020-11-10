Oneida County Looking For Volunteers To Help With COVID Response

The Oneida County Health Department is looking for volunteers to assist in the COVID-19 response.

The county needs help with contact tracing and other daily tasks.

The Health Department is seeking volunteers to help make phone calls that range from notifying patients of positive test results to contacting the contacts to positive cases to trace exposures for quarantine.

All volunteers will be required to sign a HIPAA agreement and liability waiver. They must also complete the John Hopkins contact tracing training program which is available online.

Volunteers will be asked to commit to at least one full day per week of in-person service at the County Office Building in Utica.

Those interested in volunteering, should send their name, contact information and availability to volunteer@ocgov.net.

“Our Health Department has been working 24 hours a day seven days a week to keep this virus at bay, but we are at a crucial point in this fight,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “Cases are rising faster than ever before and we need everyone to do their part to keep our community safe.”

The County has seen a surge in coronavirus cases over the last week.