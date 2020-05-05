Oneida County Milk Moove Takes Place On Wednesday

The Oneida County Milk Moove will be taking place on Wednesday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Boscov’s parking lot at the Sangertown Mall in New Hartford.

Nearly 4,000 gallons of milk will be given out courtesy of the Dairy Farmers of America, the American Dairy Association North East and Dean Foods Company.

Residents will receive two free gallons of milk, along with a package of cloth masks.

It will be a drive-thru distribution and the items will be brought to vehicles.

You’re asked not to show up before 2:00.