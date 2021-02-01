Various officials who hold public office in Oneida County came together to celebrate the centennial birthday for a very special World War II veteran.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, Februrary 1st, 2021 that a parade was conducted with several police cars, fire apparatus and vehicles of VFW members to celebrate the 100th birthday of one SSgt. Burton Jones. Jones is a decorated war veteran of the second World War.

Not only did SSgt. Burton get an amazing parade in his honor, but Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol presented Burton with credentials making him an Honorary Member of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff was not the only public figure to make a gesture in Burton's honor. Sheriff Maciol also presented a proclamation on behalf of Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. declaring today “Burton Jones Day in Oneida County”. Mayor of Utica Rob Palmieri was also present to make a city proclamation in honor of SSgt. Burton.

It's moments like the celebration of a 100-year-old man's birthday to realize those precious members of the "greatest generation" are few and far between. It is our duty to respect and honor those who fought so vigorously to establish and defend the freedoms we know and enjoy today. To SSgt. Burton Jones we wish you a very Happy Birthday and continued thanks for your heroic service. Take some time to stop and say 'thank you' to those men and women who served in our armed forces. They truly are heroes and deserve the recognition as such.