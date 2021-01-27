Another 500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were received by the Oneida County Health Department on Wednesday and local officials say those shots will be administered on Thursday.

County Executive Anthony Picente says the most recent delivery from New York State will be administered to local seniors and first responders at county operated PODs at MVCC in Utica and at the drive-thru location at Griffiss International Airport in Rome.

“There are many seniors in Oneida County who have had difficulty navigating the laborious vaccination process that has been dictated by New York State,” Picente said. “Our government has been working with those who do not have the ability to make online appointments and who have trouble with transportation or mobility, and will be making sure they are vaccinated at our county-operated sites on Thursday.”

County officials say those eligible should visit OCgov.net Thursday evening to book an appointment. Be aware those appointments usually fill within minutes. County officials expect to exhaust the entire shipment of vaccine by the end of the day Thursday.

Picente is also hosting a Facebook Live townhall meeting on COVID-19 at 6:00 p.m. Thursday on the Oneida County Government fb page.

