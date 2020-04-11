Oneida County Releases Coronavirus Numbers For Saturday

Oneida County released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Saturday.

County Executive Anthony Picente says there have been 14 new positive cases, bring the total number to 183.

The number of fatalities remains at three.

Picente says 18 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County and four are admitted outside of the county.

Here are the rest of the numbers:

· 31 positive cases have been resolved.

· 1,351 total tests have been conducted.

· 198 results pending.

· 970 total negative results.

· 381 under mandatory quarantine.

· 412 under precautionary quarantine.

· 1,332 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

For more on COVID-19, visit ocgov.net.