For the third consecutive day, Oneida County health officials are reporting no new COVID-19 fatalities.

The cumulative death from the coronavirus in the county stands at 109, unchanged since Sunday. The county is reporting 18 new, lab-confirmed cases bringing the county's total above 1,800 since mid-March.

County officials say the total is 1,807 and say they've removed one previously reported positive case after further investigation.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is down to 20: 15 at MVHS, 2 at Rome Memorial, and two more outside the county.

The number of known, active positive cases in Oneida County is 201, as of Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

There were also no new potential public exposures to report on Wednesday.

