Oneida County Restructures Several Departments

The Oneida County Department of Social Services, Office for the Aging and Continuing Care, Veterans Services Agency and Youth Bureau have been restructured.

County Executive Anthony Picente says the agencies will now be under the banner of the newly-formed Department of Family and Community Services.

Picente says the goal is a seamless and streamlined approach to service delivery.

“By integrating these agencies into the new Department of Family and Community Services, we will not only be improving the health and livability for our residents, but also reducing the cost of government operation through increased efficiency," said Picente.

There are no immediate changes to the locations where the services of the restructured departments are delivered from.

The Oneida County Board of Legislators voted to approve amending the county charter and administrative code to reflect the restructuring at its November 13th meeting.