Oneida County Sees First COVID Death of August
After going 10-days without reporting a COVID-19 related death in Oneida County, health officials said Friday that a nursing home resident had passed from the virus.
It is the 116th coronavirus death of an Oneida County resident since the pandemic began. In addition, there are 14 new, lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. The total number of positive cases to-date is now 2,106.
The number of active, known cases in the county stood at 128 as of Friday.
There are 11 county residents receiving hospital care for the virus - ten at MVHS and one at Rome Memorial.
Health officials also reported two new possible public exposures in the county:
Date of exposure: 07/30/20
Time of exposure: 7:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walgreens
Address of exposure: Herkimer Road, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/13/20
Date of exposure: 08/01/20
Time of exposure: 7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/15/20
Anyone who may have been at the above-mentioned locations during the times noted should self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks from the date of exposure.
