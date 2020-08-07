Oneida County Sees First COVID Death of August

After going 10-days without reporting a COVID-19 related death in Oneida County, health officials said Friday that a nursing home resident had passed from the virus.

It is the 116th coronavirus death of an Oneida County resident since the pandemic began. In addition, there are 14 new, lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. The total number of positive cases to-date is now 2,106.

The number of active, known cases in the county stood at 128 as of Friday.

There are 11 county residents receiving hospital care for the virus - ten at MVHS and one at Rome Memorial.

Health officials also reported two new possible public exposures in the county:

Date of exposure: 07/30/20 Time of exposure: 7:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Place of exposure: Walgreens Address of exposure: Herkimer Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/13/20 Date of exposure: 08/01/20 Time of exposure: 7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/15/20

Anyone who may have been at the above-mentioned locations during the times noted should self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks from the date of exposure.

