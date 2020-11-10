Oneida County Sets COVID Records For New and Active Cases

Oneida County set a record Tuesday for the largest number of new coronavirus cases in one day, adding 68 cases just one day after the county executive warned that if numbers continued to grow additional COVID restrictions could be put in place.

The 68 new positive test results brings the county's pandemic total to 3,172, and pushed the county's active case total to over 500 for the time, now at 520.

After reporting five deaths in the last two weeks, there were none reported on Tuesday.

And, the number the county residents hospitalized with the virus remains elevated but did not grow from Monday's total. There are 23 county residents hospitalized at MVHS - ten of those are said to be nursing home residents, according to county health officials. There are six more county residents hospitalized outside of Oneida County.

County health officials released two new potential public health exposures on Tuesday:

11/2/20 Time of exposure: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Accelerate Sports Address of exposure: 5241 Judd Road, Whitesboro Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/16/20 11/8/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. & 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Place of exposure: Rome Christian Center Address of exposure: 7985 Turin Road, Rome Wore mask: Yes, when entering and exiting church, but not during service. Symptom monitoring period: through 11/22/20

Meanwhile, on a smaller scale Herkimer County is also seeing a continue growth of new and active cases.

Herkimer County announced 13 new positive test results on Tuesday, a large number for a county that rarely posts a double-digit increase. The active case total is now up to 75.

And Herkimer County reports one county resident hospitalized with the virus.

