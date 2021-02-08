Oneida County Sets Every Monday for Flu Vaccinations

With all of the attention on the COVID-19 vaccination, there hasn't been the normal push for people to get their flu vaccine. Oneida County's Health Department is planning change the narrative by making Mondays flu vaccination days.

The Health Department will administer flu vaccines between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Mondays from now through March.

Flu vaccines will be administered by appointment only at the county Health Department’s clinic located at 406 Elizabeth St. in Utica. To make an appointment, call 315-798-5747. Please do not schedule an appointment if you are currently in isolation or are quarantined; feel ill; have any COVID/flu symptoms or if you have had or plan to have a COVID vaccination within two weeks.

“The flu vaccine can prevent illness, hospitalizations and death,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “In the past year, battling COVID, many of our residents have become ill, our hospitals have been stressed and we have lost too many of our loved ones. The flu vaccine can help prevent more of this from happening.”

Symptoms of the flu include:

•Fever or feeling feverish/chills

•Cough

•Sore throat

•Runny or stuffy nose

•Muscle or body aches

•Headache

•Tiredness

•Vomiting or diarrhea (more common in children)

“Many of the same recommendations we make for COVID also help protect us from the flu, practice good handwashing, cover your cough or sneeze, stay home from work or school if you are sick and get vaccinated” said Oneida County Health Director Daniel W. Gilmore, Ph.D., MPH.

Everyone 6 months or older should be vaccinated for flu with rare exceptions. Flu vaccines are available through doctor’s offices, pharmacies and the health department. For more information about the flu, visit www.ocgov.net/health/flu.