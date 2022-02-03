Oneida County Sheriff: Have You Seen This Wanted Person of the Week?

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is looking for a local man on Felony Criminal Mischief charges after police say he failed to appear at his court appearance. 48-year-old Scott A. Smith is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

According to Sgt. Mike Ladd of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, Smith failed to appear in court for a January 5th proceeding and Judge Michael Dwyer then issued a warrant for his arrest. Ladd says the alleged crime also traces back to Herkimer County, where they say Smith was wanted for questioning after a "car stripping" incident, where catalytic converters were being cut out of parked vehicles. The car part is then sold on the black market for profit, and can cost upwards of $1000 to replace.

Ladd is asking that if anyone has any information about Prince's whereabouts, they can call in an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

WANTED BY THE UTICA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Agency: Oneida County Sherif's Department

Name: Scott A. Smith

Age: 48 years old

Description: White male, 5'8" 140 Brown hair Blue eyes

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Ladd added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

