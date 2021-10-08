Oneida County Sheriff’s Investigating Accident In Rome [UPDATE]

A Utica woman is in stable condition following a two-vehicle accident this morning at the intersection of Route 365 and Route 26 in Rome.

Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies say 50-year-old Elssy Vintimilla was southbound on the Route 26 ramp and was crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 365 when her SUV was hit by an eastbound pickup being driven by 33-year old Andrew Gardner of Oneida.

Although the extent of her injuries is not known, Vintimilla was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical center in Syracuse, where she’s in stable condition.

The investigation is continuing and no tickets have been issued.

The eastbound lanes of Route 365 in Rome from Henderberg Road to Route 26 were closed for about two hours while the crash scene was being processed.

The same portion of Route 365 has since been re-opened to all traffic.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by members of the City of Rome Fire Department, New York State Department of Transportation, AmCare ambulance and Mercy Flight.

Original story:

Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 365 and Route 26 in Rome.

Both eastbound lanes of Route 365 from Henderberg Road east to Route 26 are closed and traffic is being diverted.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

More details will be released as the investigation continues.

Albany Public Library Went Viral During The Facebook Blackout With Hilarious Tweets While many across the planet felt out of the loop with Facebook and Instagram down, some took advantage of the blackout to go viral. The Albany Public Library in New York did that with Twitter.

The Albany Public Library is located at 517 Western Ave in Albany. During the Facebook blackout on October 5th, the local library turned to Twitter to provide some knowledge, and slam Facebook on a different platform. Check out the hilarious photos below, then keep reading why the blackout even happened to begin with:



30 Allegedly Haunted Dolls You Can Buy On eBay Before Halloween Shockingly, on eBay you can find all sorts of haunted items. These can be boxes, pictures, books, and even dolls. Sellers claim that dark spirits are attached to these objects. Would you even want one in your home? Why not shop for these gems for $50 or less?