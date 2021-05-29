(Update): After a long search the Oneida County Sheriff's Office has located 93-year-old Stuart Bourgeois of Boonville after he had been missing for over a day. Oneida County Sheriff officials say Stuart and his truck were found off the road in a remote area in the Town of Forestport.

As of 10:52PM Friday night emergency crews were on scene to extricate him from the vehicle and when additional information is available we will provide more details.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to locate a missing 93-year-old man from Boonville, New York.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol announced early Friday morning that Stuart Bourgeois was last seen driving his 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a license plate number of FMD8140. Officials say Bourgeois is 5'7" and approximately 170 pounds. It is not known what clothing he was wearing, but his last known location was his family's business on Potato Hill Road.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Maciol says it is believed Bourgeois was traveling from the business to his home on Woodgate Drive in Boonville. Family members are concerned as the location of Bourgeois is unknown at this time.

Th Sheriff's Office and members of Stuart's family are asking anyone who may have seen him to contact the Sheriff's Office at 315-736-0141.

