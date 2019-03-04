The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is providing extra patrols today at New York Mills High School due to a non-credible threat over social media.

According to Sheriff Rob Maciol, the extra attention from deputies today comes after a student received a message over the social media platform, Snapchat.

The Sheriff's Office interviewed the involved parties and determined the threat to be not credible. The need for increased patrols is only as a precaution.

There are no details yet on what the message actually said, but the incident is still being investigated.