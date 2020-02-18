Oneida County Youth Continue To Impact The Community

Over 1,600 local youth contributed more than 11,000 volunteer hours in 2019 through the Oneida County Youth Bureau’s Children Care initiative.

The youth worked on projects including assisting flood victims, making Christmas cards for veterans and active service members and wrapping gifts for Toys for Tots.

The volunteers partnered with the Neighborhood Center, Safe Schools Mohawk Valley, Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Dodge Pratt Northam Art Community Center, the Center for Family Life and Recovery, the Salvation Army Utica and the Thea Bowman House.

“The Oneida County Children Care initiative helps our young people understand the power volunteerism has in strengthening the foundation of our community and changing people’s lives for the better,” County Executive Anthony Picente said. “The selflessness of giving to others not only positively impacts those in need, but also goes a long way in building the character of the youth who participate in the program.”

Since its inception in 2009, Oneida County Children Care has seen 14,700 youth dedicate nearly 45,000 hours to community service.