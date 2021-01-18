Oneida, Herkimer: 5 Deaths Reported, New Cases Drop

It's now 54 days in a row that Oneida County has lost at least one residents to COVID-19.

Monday's report included news of three new deaths, as the county has now lost 295 lives to the deadly virus. More than half of those fatalities have come during that 54-day span mentioned above.

There were 155 new positive cases announced Monday, about half of the approximately 300 cases Oneida County has reported many times during the 'post holiday surge,' is the lowest single day total in the county since Christmas Day.

Hospitalizations involving Oneida County residents was 175, with 160 in local hospitals and 15 outside the county.

Despite the reduction in new cases reported, the county's active case total increased again on Monday, now at 7,106, marking the first time the active case total has grown above seven-thousand.

Herkimer County also reported two new COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

All told, the virus has taken 45 lives in Herkimer County.

Similar to Oneida County, Herkimer County's new cases reported Monday, 59, were fewer than what has been reported most days since the new year. Hospitalizations remained steady at 57.

Herkimer County's active case total is 1,035.

----------------------------------------