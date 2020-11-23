Oneida-Herkimer Count Daily COVID Update For November 23

After seeing fewer than 90 cases combined through Saturday and Sunday, Oneida County health officials announced 105 new lab-confirmed COVID cases on Monday afternoon.

Monday's update included no new fatalities after two coronavirus deaths were reported over the weekend, the 140th and 141st involving an Oneida County resident since the pandemic began.

Active cases in Oneida County grew to 977, and there are 48 county residents hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 41 are in-county (33 at MVHS and 8 at Rome Memorial) and seven outside the county.

The following potential public health exposures were announced:

11/13/20 Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (employee shift) Location: Home Goods Address: 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptoms monitoring period: through 11/27/20 Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Place of exposure: One Genny Address of exposure: 1 Genesee St, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes, except when seated. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/27/20 11/14/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Aldi Address of exposure: 121 Herkimer Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/28/20 11/15/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/29/20 Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Place of exposure: BJ’s Address of exposure: 400 River Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/29/20

In Herkimer County, health officials added 18 new cases, after reporting a total of 20 over the weekend.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is four. The county's active case total is up to 153.

Do to continued spread of the virus and mounting cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo put portions of Syracuse in nearby Onondaga County in an 'Orange Zone', triggering several state restrictions including no in-door dining at bars and restaurants and schools in specific communities are forced to go digital. Among those under Cuomo's 'Orange Zone' restrictions are Solvay, DeWitt, Lyncourt and parts of the city of Syracuse.

