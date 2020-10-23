Oneida-Herkimer Counties’ Daily COVID-19 Update For October 23

Local health officials announced a total of 23 new COVID positive test results in Oneida and Herkimer counties on Friday. Again, no new COVID-related deaths were announced.

Oneida County

Oneida County is posting another double digit number for the second time this week. Nineteen new cases were announced Friday, none of those were noted as nursing home related cases.

The total number of hospitalized county residents was unchanged from Thursday - eight, including three nursing home patients.

The county's active cases total is 126, down slightly from a high of 134 this week.

The following potential public health exposures were announced:

10/16/20 Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. Place of exposure: Dollar General Address of exposure: 1600 Main St., Sylvan Beach Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/30/20 Time of exposure: 2:40 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. Place of exposure: Circle K Address of exposure: 1510 Main St., Sylvan Beach Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/30/20 10/17/20 Time of exposure: 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 pm Place of exposure: Spirit Halloween Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/31/20 Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. Place of exposure: Target Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/31/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Party City Address of exposure: 4525 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/31/20 Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. Place of exposure: Price Chopper Address of exposure: 4535 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/31/20 Time of exposure 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Place of exposure: Michaels Address of exposure: Consumer Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/31/20 10/19/20 Time of exposure: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Place of exposure: Planet Fitness Address of exposure: 4505 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Monitoring Period: through 11/2/20

Herkimer County

Four new COVID-19 cases were announced Friday in Herkimer County.

The county's active case total rose to 23. There are still no coronavirus related hospitalizations in Herkimer County.

