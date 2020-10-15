Oneida-Herkimer County COVID-19 Update For October 15

Ten more area residents have tested positive for COVID-19, but no new virus related deaths on Thursday, according to officials in Oneida and Herkimer counties.

Oneida County

Oneida County added seven new, lab-confirmed cases Thursday. The active case total among county residents dropped by 24 from the previous day - now at 98.

There is one county resident receiving hospital care for the virus.

The following new potential public health exposures were announced Thursday:

10/10/20 Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: 5815 Rome-Taberg Road, Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 10/24/20 10/12/20 Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: 1122 Mohawk St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/26/20 10/6/20 to 10/8/20 and 10/12/20 to 10/14/20 Time of exposure: 6:04 a.m. to 6:20 a.m. (each day) Place of exposure: Centro Bus Route UT12 Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 14 days from date of exposure (10/20/20, 10/21/20, 10/22/20, 10/26/20, 10/27/20 or 10/28/20) Time of exposure: 6:25 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. (each day) Place of exposure: Centro Bus Route UT29 Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 14 days from date of exposure (10/20/20, 10/21/20, 10/22/20, 10/26/20, 10/27/20 or 10/28/20) Time of exposure: 3:50 p.m. to 4 p.m. (each day) Place of exposure: Centro Bus Route UT28 Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 14 days from date of exposure (10/20/20, 10/21/20, 10/22/20, 10/26/20, 10/27/20 or 10/28/20) Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. (each day) Place of exposure: Centro Bus Route U12 Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 14 days from date of exposure (10/20/20, 10/21/20, 10/22/20, 10/26/20, 10/27/20 or 10/28/20)

Herkimer County

After posting no new COVID-19 positive tests on Wednesday, Herkimer County added three on Thursday.

The active case total is 20, with one county resident hospitalized.

