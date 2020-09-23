Oneida-Herkimer County COVID-19 Update for September 23

Local health officials are reporting a total of nine new lab-confirmed COVID-19 test results in Oneida and Herkimer counties, with no new local fatalities.

Oneida County

Six new cases announced in Oneida County on Wednesday creeps Oneida County closer to 2,400 total cases since March. Health officials say one of the positive new cases announced recently was subtracted from the total after further investigation. To date, Oneida County has seen 2,386 positive test results and 123 total deaths.

Active, known cases is at 63 as of Wednesday afternoon That's a reduction of 14 from Tuesday's total. And, the number of county residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus is at six (all at MVHS), an increase of one since from the day prior.

Also, the following potential public exposure was reported:

9/15/20 Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (voter) Place of exposure: Polling Site, District 3 Address of exposure: Municipal Building, 1 Maple Street, New York Mills Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/29/20

Herkimer County

Herkimer County health officials added three new positive tests to their case total on Wednesday, bringing the total number since March up to 337.

There are 15 active, known cases in Herkimer County with no residents hospitalized for the virus.

The COVID-19 death in Herkimer County remains 10.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------