Oneida-Herkimer County COVID-19 Update – September 14

Local health officials reported just two new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

In Oneida County, for the first time in months, there were no new cases and no coronavirus fatalities reported Monday afternoon. In Herkimer County, there were two new cases reported and no deaths.

Due to delays in processing daily test results, local health officials have said there are often ups-and-downs in the daily numbers released by the county. In other words, it's possible Oneida or Herkimer Counties could report double-digit increases tomorrow or for the rest of the week - but the zero new cases reported by Oneida County is something that hasn't been seen since mid-March.

Oneida County

Total cases - 2,237

Total deaths - 122

Active cases - 87

Patients hospitalized - 6 (5 at MVHS and one outside county)

Resolved cases - 2,128

Herkimer County

Total cases - 325

Total deaths - 10

Active cases - 8

Patients hospitalized - 0

Resolved cases - 307

------------------------------------------------