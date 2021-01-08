Oneida, Herkimer County COVID Cases Continue to Grow

Oneida County added 312 new cases with three new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday and Herkimer County had another big day, with 129 new positive cases and one new death as of 12 noon on Friday.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Jan. 7.

312 new positive cases, 14,251* total. *(Upon further investigation, 4 positive cases were removed from the previous total.). 7 are nursing home residents.

6,030 active positive cases.

3 new COVID-19-related deaths, 256 total.

173 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 152 at MVHS. 21 at Rome Memorial.

29 are nursing home residents.

15 patients are hospitalized out of county.

5,465 positive cases have been resolved.

Total negative results were not updated by the NYS DOH as of 4 p.m.

Total tests were not updated by the NYS DOH as of 4 p.m.

6,030 in mandatory isolation.

1,605 mandatory quarantine.

Herkimer County Cases

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 01/08/2021: Condolences and prayers to the family of Herkimer County’s latest victim of COVID19. Our thoughts are with you.

Total New Positive Cases Today: 129 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 3178 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 1292 Total Hospitalized: 55 Total number recovered: 1852 Covid Deaths: 34

Negative Covid-19 test results: 77443

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 1252 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 125