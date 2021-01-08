Oneida, Herkimer County COVID Cases Continue to Grow
Oneida County added 312 new cases with three new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday and Herkimer County had another big day, with 129 new positive cases and one new death as of 12 noon on Friday.
Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Jan. 7.
- 312 new positive cases, 14,251* total. *(Upon further investigation, 4 positive cases were removed from the previous total.). 7 are nursing home residents.
- 6,030 active positive cases.
- 3 new COVID-19-related deaths, 256 total.
- 173 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 152 at MVHS. 21 at Rome Memorial.
- 29 are nursing home residents.
- 15 patients are hospitalized out of county.
- 5,465 positive cases have been resolved.
- Total negative results were not updated by the NYS DOH as of 4 p.m.
- Total tests were not updated by the NYS DOH as of 4 p.m.
- 6,030 in mandatory isolation.
- 1,605 mandatory quarantine.
Herkimer County Cases
Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 01/08/2021:
Condolences and prayers to the family of Herkimer County’s latest victim of COVID19. Our thoughts are with you.
Total New Positive Cases Today:
129
Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20)
3178
Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients:
1292
Total Hospitalized:
55
Total number recovered:
1852
Covid Deaths:
34
Negative Covid-19 test results:
77443
Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders):
1252
Released from Mandatory Quarantine:
125
Precautionary Quarantine:
750
Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:
40