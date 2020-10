Oneida-Herkimer County COVID Update for October 13

Health officials in Oneida and Herkimer counties say they've received confirmation of a total of eleven new COVID-19 positive test results, with no new deaths to report.

Oneida County

Tuesday's update from Oneida County included eight new cases. The number of active, known cases is 114.

Hospitalizations remain low. There is one Oneida County resident hospitalized at MVHS and one county resident receiving hospital care outside the county, officials said.

Total cases to-date for the county is 2,541, with 128 death attributed to the virus.

The following Oneida County potential public health exposures were released:

9/29/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Marshalls Address of exposure: 225 Erie Blvd. West, Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through today, 10/13/20 10/2/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Marshalls Address of exposure: 225 Erie Blvd. West, Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/16/20 10/3/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Polished Nail Spa Address of exposure: 4848 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/17/20 Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Marshalls Address of exposure: 225 Erie Blvd. West, Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/17/20 10/7/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Marshalls Address of exposure: 225 Erie Blvd. West, Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/21/20 9/29/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Marshalls Address of exposure: 225 Erie Blvd. West, Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through today, 10/13/20 10/2/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Marshalls Address of exposure: 225 Erie Blvd. West, Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/16/20 10/3/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Polished Nail Spa Address of exposure: 4848 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/17/20 Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Marshalls Address of exposure: 225 Erie Blvd. West, Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/17/20 10/7/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Marshalls Address of exposure: 225 Erie Blvd. West, Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/21/20 10/9/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Rite Aid Address of exposure: 141 Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/23/20 10/10/20 Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Rite Aid Address of exposure: 141 Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro, NY, 13492 Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/24/20 10/9/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Rite Aid Address of exposure: 141 Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/23/20 10/10/20 Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Rite Aid Address of exposure: 141 Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro, NY, 13492 Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/24/20

Herkimer County

In Herkimer County, health officials say they have received word of three more COVID-positive tests. The number of active, known cases in Herkimer County is 25 as of Tuesday afternoon.

One Herkimer County resident is hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

To-date, Herkimer County has 332 positive cases and ten deaths.

