Oneida-Herkimer County COVID Update for October 19
A relatively good day when it comes to new COVID-19 cases in Oneida and Herkimer counties. A total of just two cases and no new deaths were reported on Monday.
Oneida County
Oneida County health officials reported two (2) new COVID-19 positive test results on Monday. The active case total is 118.
There are five Oneida County residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus, including one nursing home resident, according to health officials.
The following Oneida County potential public health exposures were announced Monday:
10/16/20
Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Place of exposure: Red Lobster
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes, except while eating
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/30/20
Time of exposure: 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: T.J. Maxx
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/30/20
Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.
Place of exposure: Five Below
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/30/20
Time of exposure: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Will's Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm
Address of exposure: 1175 Hillsboro Road, Camden
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/30/20
Time of exposure: 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/30/20
Time of exposure: 9:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walgreens
Address of exposure: 49 Kellogg Road, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/30/20
Herkimer County
And, for the fourth time in the last six days, Herkimer County health officials report no new positive coronavirus test results for the day.
Herkimer County officials say there are 17 active, known cases in the county. No county residents are hospitalized with the virus.
