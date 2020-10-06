Oneida-Herkimer County COVID Update for October 6

Six more residents in Oneida and Herkimer counties have tested positive for COVID-19, according to numbers released by the two counties on Tuesday.

Oneida County

Oneida County reports five (5) new, lab-confirmed cases of the virus and no new fatalities. Also on Tuesday, WIBX 950 reported that a student in the Whitesboro school district has tested positive. It is unclear if that student is among the five new cases, or if that positive test would be reflected in Wednesday's numbers.

There are 100 active, known cases in the county with five receiving hospital care at MVHS.

Oneida County did not report any new potential public exposures on Tuesday. The number of positive tests to-date is 2,478.

Herkimer County

Herkimer County is again reporting just one new positive test and no deaths. It is the county's 354th positive test since March.

There are 19 known, active cases in Herkimer County. The number of hospitalized patients remains at one.

