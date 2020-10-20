Oneida-Herkimer County Daily COVID-19 Update For October 20

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Oneida and Herkimer counties on Tuesday and no new deaths, according to local health officials.

Oneida County

Oneida County added seven new cases on Tuesday, as the county's total number of cases to date rose to 2,591. There are 116 known, active cases in the county.

The number of county residents hospitalized is six. Health officials say two of those six are nursing home residents.

The following potential public health exposure was announced Tuesday:

10/10/20 to 10/11/20 Time of exposure: 10 p.m. on 10/10/20 to the early morning hours of 10/11/20 Place of exposure: Residence party Address of exposure: Oneida Castle Wore mask: No Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/24/20 and 10/25/20 Note: If you have not already been contacted by the Oneida County Health Department and were in attendance at this party, please call 315-798-5431.

Herkimer County

Four COVID-19 positive test results were reported Tuesday in Herkimer County.

The active case total is 18, and the county reports none of its residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

Herkimer County has seen 377 coronavirus cases since mid-March.

